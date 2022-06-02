Russia may respond to supply of American weapons by mass shelling Ukraine, - NYT

Due to the supply of new weapons to Ukraine can expect massive shelling by Russia.

This was reported by The New York Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

According to the publication, the "moment of truth" will be the next massive rocket attack on the territory of Ukraine by Russia, after which it will become clear whether Kyiv will be able to hold back and not strike back in response to the territory of Russia.

"The United States has stated that it will not strike Russia (and Zelensky repeated this yesterday). But in Ukraine, there are territories that Moscow considers its own (Crimea) or legally recognized (Donbas). It is unclear what will happen if Ukraine starts striking deep into these territories with new weapons. Theoretically, this could cause an escalation," the article reads.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 30,850 people, 210 aircraft, 175 helicopters, 1,363 tanks and 3,354 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS