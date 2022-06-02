All Russian officials and judges working on repression should be subject to sanctions, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the preparation of the seventh package of sanctions.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this in an address to the Luxembourg parliament.

"We need even more sanctions against Russia for the war. As soon as the 6th sanctions package works, we must all prepare for the 7th. All Russian officials working for the war and all Russian judges working for repression must be sanctioned", - the head of state emphasized.

According to Zelensky, their assets and the assets of other sanctioned persons, both individuals and legal entities, as well as assets of the Russian state stored in foreign jurisdictions, should be frozen.

"We need to find a legal opportunity to confiscate them and use them to compensate for the damage caused by Russia to the victims of the war. This will be fair and instructive for the aggressor. It is necessary to show that European unity surpasses any doubts about Europe's ability to defend its values," the President concluded.

