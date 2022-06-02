I am grateful to Luxembourg for historic decision to provide Ukraine with weapons. Your potential is stronger than some - Zelensky

Speaking before the Luxembourg parliament, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the country for the timely supply of weapons to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the President.

"I am grateful to the authorities and the people of Luxembourg for the historic decision to provide Ukraine with weapons. Unlike other countries, Luxembourg does not have large military depots or significant defense industries. But you have shown solidarity on the scale of a great nation and provided defense assistance in a timely manner and without unnecessary bureaucracy, as befits people with a great soul. You have proved that your potential is stronger than that of some of those who remained weak, despite the much larger geographical scale," the head of state said.

He also thanked Luxembourg for supporting sanctions against Russia.

"I am grateful to you for participating in the sanctions pressure on Russia. Only together can all democracies provide such conditions that Russia is satisfied with the scale of its own territory and does not encroach on the lives of other countries," Zelensky said.

