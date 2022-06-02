Senate of Ireland has recognized actions of Russian Federation in Ukraine as genocide. DOCUMENT

The Irish Senate passed a resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

This was announced by the Speaker of the Upper House of the Irish Parliament Mark Daly, Censor.NET informs.

"... The illegal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation is an act of genocide. The Irish Senate has adopted a resolution on Russia's genocide in Ukraine," the Daily wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

