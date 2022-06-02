It is our historical responsibility to support Ukraine's accession to EU, - von der Läien said

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU should support Ukraine's accession to the bloc, while maintaining compliance with all standards and requirements.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to EP.

According to her, the European Union is obliged to support Ukraine on its path to the EU, calling it a "historic responsibility".

"Ukrainians are fighting so bravely because they know exactly what future they want. The future of a free and open society that belongs to a common democratic community. They want to join the EU. We heard it again and again. I believe that it is not only our strategic interest, but also our moral duty to enable their membership in the EU and pave the way for them to join our Union, "said the head of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen insisted that EU investment in Ukraine must be closely linked to reforms and that Ukraine itself must meet the necessary conditions for accession and meet standards.

"But how fast (Ukraine will move to the EU. - Ed.), What is the speed - it depends on the country itself and our support. It depends on us how much we support, invest, and in the hands of our Ukrainian friends, what they do with it," said von der Leyen.

