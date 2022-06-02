Russia may soon apply "Syrian experience" in Ukraine, - General Staff of the Armed Forces

In the near future, Russia will apply the so-called "Syrian experience" in Ukraine, in particular, it is expected to increase the intensity of aircraft use and missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops, as well as civilian and logistical facilities throughout Ukraine.

This was stated by Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Judging by the development of the situation and the nature of the activities of enemy groups in operational areas in the near future, the priority tasks for the enemy will be: increasing the intensity of aviation and missile strikes on the positions of our troops and on civilian and logistical facilities throughout Ukraine, continuing the total destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilians, primarily through missile strikes. This is the so-called Syrian experience," he explained.

According to Gromov, Russia's further goal is to encircle and destroy the Allied forces, create a stable land corridor with the Rostov region of Russia to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and further - to Transnistria, and, as a result, deprive Ukraine of access to the Black and Azov seas.

