Biden's goal is Ukraine's victory over Russia, - Brink

US President Joe Biden stressed that the United States will help Ukraine as much as needed.

This was stated by US Ambassador Bridget Brink, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The common goal of President Biden, Congress, and the Administration (as evidenced by the aid packages that have recently been adopted and will be adopted) is for Ukraine to win in the end. As President Biden said yesterday, our goal is to help Ukraine deter further Russian aggression and protect itself from it," the diplomat said.

She stressed that not only the United States but other countries must help Ukraine achieve this victory.

"President Biden has said that we will help Ukraine as much as necessary. That is what we will do," Brink said.

