Occupiers in Mariupol don't issue certificate of death, - Andryushchenko

The Russian occupiers provide information only in the event of death from natural causes.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"New mockery of the occupiers during the burial of the dead Mariupol. Certificate of death and the right to be buried in a separate grave in the coffin of the occupiers provide only on the fact of death from natural causes. In the event of the death of a person under fire or even death from the consequences of injuries, a death certificate is not issued. And a person is buried exclusively in a mass grave without a name. Maximum - relatives can be issued a certificate after the burial of the "missing".

This is not even a concealment of crimes. This is something else. But I don't know the name of it," he said.

