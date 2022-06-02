Range of HIMARS systems will be determined by Ukrainian forces, - Brink
The Ukrainian military will determine the range of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, which Kyiv should receive soon.
This was stated by the new US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink at a briefing in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European Truth".
"As President Biden announced yesterday, a $700 million security package has been signed. It includes HIMARS, which are long-range artillery systems. It will help Ukrainian forces to strike more accurately at greater distances. What exact distance will be determined by the Ukrainian forces themselves," she said.