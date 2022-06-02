More than 10 explosions were heard in occupied Berdiansk during day.

In Berdiansk, which is under Russian occupation, there were more than 10 explosions during the day.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Тelegram channel by Berdiansk City Coucil.

"More than 10 explosions were heard in the city during the day and were heard in different neighborhoods of the city. We ask city residents to be careful, and due to the lack of centralized control of alarm sirens in the city - to be extremely careful, not to ignore the possible danger," the message says.

It is also reported that there is still no communication in Berdiansk: "The occupation authorities, who have taken the practice of blocking the signal of Ukrainian mobile operators since the evacuation of Mariupol residents who went through Berdiansk, are trying to blame Ukraine for the lack of signal. As of today, the practice of jamming mobile communications during the mass transfer of enemy troops through the territory of the city or the water area of Berdiansk port is still being used".

Ukrainian mobile operators officially state that the reason for the lack of communication is the physical damage to the equipment and the parallel blocking of the signal by radio-electronic warfare means.

