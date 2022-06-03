Data on 4169 civilians killed since February 24 in Ukraine due to Russian aggression confirmed, real numbers much higher - UN

As of midnight on June 1, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed 9,151 civilian casualties due to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the data of UNOHCR.

In particular, 4169 dead and 4982 wounded are known. Among the dead are 268 children.

The organization notes that the real figures are much higher "because there are delays in receiving information from some places where intense fighting continues, and many reports from places where information on civilian casualties is received still need to be confirmed".

This applies, for example, to the settlements of Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izyum (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where numerous civilian deaths or injuries were reported. These are subject to further verification and are not included in the above. statistics".

The UN added that the majority of recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of wide-area explosive weapons, including heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers, as well as missile and air strikes.