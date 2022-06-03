In Severodonetsk fights take place in city center, enemy struck airstrike on Myrniy Dolyni, - Haidai. PHOTO

The fighting in Severodonetsk continues, in the Myrniy Dolyni, Russian troops launched an airstrike.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Without significant achievements at the front, the enemy reports another victory over civilian infrastructure - beating homes and businesses. The Russian peace, in their view, is a steppe around. In Severodonetsk alone, where fighting is taking place in the city center, nine houses have been damaged. In Lysychansk - two, as well as infrastructure and transport of the fire department. In particular, four cars that could go on fire and save lives. 16 houses were destroyed in Hirsky, six - in Zoloty, three more - in Toshkivka," Haidai said.

He added that a woman was killed by an enemy artillery shell in Lysychansk yesterday morning.

Russian invaders continue shelling civilian infrastructure and the Ukrainian military in the Severodonetsk, Borivsky, Ustynivka, and Lysychansk districts.

Enemy assault aircraft struck near Myrniy Dolyni.

In addition, in the area of ​​Metolkin and Belogorovka, the enemy tried to carry out assault operations, suffered losses, and retreated to previous positions.

The enemy also fires in the areas of Zolotoye, Komyshuvakha, Mykolayivka, Belogorivka and Vrubivka.

Read more: During night occupiers did not succeed in Severodonetsk. Armed Forces move enemy on certain streets, - Haidai













In the past 24 hours, five attacks by the occupiers were repulsed, five tanks, three artillery systems and two armored combat vehicles were destroyed.

Air defense units shot down three Orlan-10 UAVs.