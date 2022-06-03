As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 261 children were lost, more than 463 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 724 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 3, 2022, the official number of child victims for the day has not changed - 261. The number of injured has increased - to 463.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 187, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 112, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 52, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 47, Zaporizhia - 29, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15 ", - it is told in the message.

During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known that three children were injured in Mariupol, Donetsk region.

Also, according to juvenile prosecutors, 1938 educational institutions were damaged by constant bombing and shelling by Ukrainian armed forces in Ukrainian cities and villages. At the same time, 182 of them were completely destroyed.