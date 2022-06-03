War will end at negotiating table, Stoltenberg said after talking to Biden

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Russia's war against Ukraine "will end at the negotiating table" and that Ukraine still needs the support of the Alliance.

He said this after a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrainian Pravda.

"Wars are unpredictable by nature, so we just have to be prepared for the long term," Stoltenberg said.

He added that this had turned into a "war of attrition", where Ukrainians "pay a high price for defending their country on the battlefield", but "Russia is suffering even greater losses".

Stoltenberg praised the United States for its leadership and support for Ukraine, as well as its leadership in support of the Transatlantic Alliance. According to him, US support "changes the situation on the battlefield every day."

"President Putin wanted less NATO, so he invaded Ukraine, but he gets more," he said.