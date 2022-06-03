Troops of Russian Federation fired at Mykolaiv and 8 settlements in region. There are victims, - National police. PHOTOS

Mykolayiv and eight settlements of the region came under fire last night. The police are recording the consequences.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

It is noted that the regional center and Ochakiv, Bereznehuvate, Mishkovo-Pogorilovo, Gurevka, Gorokhivka, Polygon, Stepove, and Lyman were under enemy attacks. There are dead and injured.

"Five private houses, cars, a garage, warehouses, and other outbuildings and infrastructure were damaged. As a result of enemy shelling, a forest fire broke out on the territory of the Balabanivsky forest tract. Rescuers eliminated her," the statement said.

Police are recording the consequences of Russian aggression and helping the victims. Criminal proceedings have been instituted on all the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war.

