During 100 days of war, Russian army did not achieve any of its strategic goals, according to British intelligence

The Russians are forced to focus on capturing Donbas because, as of 100 days after the full-scale invasion, they have not achieved any of their strategic goals.

This was reported by British intelligence, informs Censor.NET.

"Russian troops have failed to achieve their original goals of capturing Kyiv and Ukrainian centers of government. The constant resistance of Ukrainians and the inability to secure the Gostomel airfield for the first 24 hours led to the repulse of Russian offensive operations.

Following the failure of the initial plan due to misconceptions about planning and poor tactical execution, Russia has adapted its operational plan to focus on Donbas. Now Russia is achieving tactical success in the Donbas. The Russian armed forces have created and maintained dynamics and now seem to be holding the initiative over the Ukrainian resistance," the statement said.

The UK intelligence believes that Russia is likely to completely capture the Luhansk region within 2 weeks.

"Russia has achieved these latest tactical successes with significant resources, as well as by focusing its forces and fire on one part of the overall campaign. Russia was unable to create a maneuver or movement on other fronts or directions, they all turned to defense. Compared to Russia's original plan, none of the strategic goals have been achieved. In order for Russia to achieve any form of success, it will take a huge investment of manpower and equipment, and it will probably take a long time," said the British Defense Ministry, citing intelligence.

