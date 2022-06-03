Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for disconnection from SWIFT Sberbank, Moscow Credit Bank, Rosselkhozbank, and Belarusian Development and Reconstruction Bank
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the European Council.
"The EU is extending the current ban on specialized financial messaging services (SWIFT) to three other Russian credit institutions - Russia's largest bank Sberbank, Moscow Credit Bank, and Rosselkhozbank - and the Belarusian Development and Reconstruction Bank," the press release said.