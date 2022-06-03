More than 1.2 thousand war crimes were recorded in Mariupol, - Boychenko

In Mariupol, captured by Russian invaders, 1,256 aggressors' war crimes have already been recorded, which are being investigated by the prosecutor's office in Ukraine.

The mayor Vadym Boychenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today we record all the crimes committed by the Russian army and the already self-proclaimed leaders who have declared themselves in power… There are a lot of crimes in Mariupol. There are 1256 of them. And all this is already being investigated by the regional prosecutor's office and the General Prosecutor's Office. That is, all this has signs of war crimes," said the mayor.

He reminded of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, which was bombed by Russian troops, on the premises of which civilians hid from the shelling.

According to Boychenko, there are several witnesses to this crime by the Russian army and they are already testifying.

"Speaking of the Drama Theater, there are witnesses who have already testified and cautiously declared that there were more than 300 people in the Drama Theater. They estimated that there were 300 and more than 300 (dead)," the mayor added.

Read more: Occupiers shoot Ukrainian officials in Mariupol, keep dozens of volunteers in prison, - mayor Boychenko