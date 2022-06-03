Nevzorov thanked for opportunity to "take place among people of Ukraine"

Russian opposition journalist Oleksander Nevzorov explained why he chose Ukraine during the war and thanked for the opportunity to "take a place" among its people.

He published the relevant text on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"There is a criminal and a victim of a crime. There is a murderer and someone he kills or is trying to kill. The criminal is Russia. The victim is Ukraine. This cannot be denied or denied. That is a fact. Well, then everyone makes their choice: to help the criminal or save his victim," Nevzorov wrote.

The journalist believes that if every Russian "covered up the wall of Ukraine", there would be no tragedies in Bucha and Mariupol, nor hundreds of thousands of corpses.

"I am on the side of the victim. And I am terribly grateful to those exhausted, desperate, bloodied people of Ukraine who allowed me to take my place among them," Nevzorov concluded.

I will remind, earlier the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reported that Nevzorov and his wife Lydia received citizenship of Ukraine.