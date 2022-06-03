Speed of arms supplies to Ukraine is crucial issue. We need it now! - Reznikov

Ukraine needs Western weapons now. The speed of its supply is a vital issue.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov reported about it on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Today I took part in GLOBSEC 2022 together with the Ministers of Defense of Slovakia and Bulgaria Jaroslav Nadem and Dragomir Zakov. The main topic of the panel was military supplies to Ukraine. We had a brilliant and constructive discussion. One of the vital issues in supplying weapons to the Ukrainian army is speed We need it fast, and we need it now!" wrote Reznikov.

