Most citizens in six of the nine Central and Eastern European countries support Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Truth with reference to a poll conducted by the GLOBSEC think tank in Bratislava.

More than half of the population in eight of the nine countries studied (Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary) believe that Ukraine is an independent country.

However, in six countries (Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria), more than 20% believe that Ukraine is a "puppet of the West". In Bulgaria alone, less than half (45%) call Ukraine an independent state.

"This trend is due to the Kremlin's stronger influence in countries such as Bulgaria or Slovakia, where much of the population even believes that Ukraine is part of Russia, and anti-Western narratives are more pronounced than in Hungary or Romania," the researchers said.

The position of the Central and Eastern European states on Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO is less united.

In Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, and Romania, the majority (from 51% in Romania to almost 80% in Poland) believe that Ukraine should become a member of the European Union and/or the Alliance in the future.

In Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Hungary, on the other hand, the majority is in favor of maintaining Ukraine's neutral status.

"10% of respondents in Bulgaria and Slovakia believe that Ukraine should remain in Russia's sphere of influence. In other Central and Eastern European countries, this view was expressed by 1-5% of respondents," the survey said.

In addition, according to a new poll by the GLOBSEC think tank in Bratislava, almost half of the respondents in Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia still do not place the primary responsibility on Russia as the party responsible for the war in Ukraine.