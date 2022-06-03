Russia steals Ukrainian products and declares it on federal TV channels

Russia has confirmed on Channel First that it is stealing Ukrainian metal and grain

As reported by Censor.NET, the First Russian Channel aired a story detailing how the occupiers stole Ukrainian products from the port of Mariupol: as follows the story, they will first export Ukrainian metal. And then it will be the turn of the grain of the new harvest grown by Ukrainian farmers.

"A port liberated from Ukrainian nationalists has started operating in Mariupol. Tons of metal destined for Rostov-on-Don are ready for loading. The RM-3 dry cargo will take 3,000 tons of metal products from the port. The plans are to restore the grain loading terminal, which is also called "grain". The work should be completed in July, when the wheat harvest will ripen in the fields, "Russian journalists cynically told the news.

As you know, Metinvest said that the Russian occupiers are preparing to steal and illegally export from the port of Mariupol metallurgical products manufactured at the Azovstal and MMC named after Ilyich - only about 200 thousand tons of metal and cast iron, worth $ 170 million in looting, which are serious international crimes," the Metinvest Group's press service said.