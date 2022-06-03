Occupiers in Mariupol will tighten "filtration regime" and actually stop leaving city, - Andryushchenko

The racists in occupied Mariupol decided to strengthen the "filtering regime" and the process of searching for pro-Ukrainian assets.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday at a large meeting of the Russian military, Donetsk occupation authorities and collaborators of Mariupol, a decision was made on the need to strengthen the filtration regime. De facto, it was decided to stop the movement between the districts of the city and to stop leaving it by procedural delays.

There are two reasons - growing dissatisfaction within the city and uncontrolled leakage of information to Ukraine. Therefore, punitive search units and the process of searching for pro-Ukrainian assets will be strengthened. Interestingly, the appointment of Ivashchenko's self-proclaimed head of the DPR terrorist defense headquarters is actually a road to the cemetery. This is a consequence of dissatisfaction and the introduction of personal responsibility for the anti-Russian sentiments of the city.

The risk of cholera and fish plague in the Azov waters was discussed on the sidelines. They decided to de facto close the city to quarantine, stopping the exit. As expected, another nonsense.

Mariupol residents - don't come back. No way. Who is in the city - run even through Russia to friendly countries. It will be more brutal in the future, "he said.

