Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion at 6:00 pm on June 3

The message reads: "The heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has been going on for a hundred days.

No signs of formation of offensive groups were found in the Volyn and Polissya directions. On June 1, combat training of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus began at the Vyzhlovichi test site in the Brest region. The threat of missile strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the northern direction, the enemy did not take active action, no signs of the formation of strike groups were found. However, the enemy conducted reconnaissance with the use of UAVs in some areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, launched a missile strike near the village of Krasnopillya, Sumy region and fired mortar fire near the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Chernihiv region.

"In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is focusing its efforts on deterring the advance of our troops in the direction of the State Border. Exploration is underway to find weaknesses in the defense of our troops and determine further areas of action. Logistical support and strengthening of enemy troops are not stopped.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers continue to defend themselves, destroying civilian objects in the city of Kharkiv. They launched an air strike by Mi-8 helicopters at the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Slatyne and Dementievka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy was preparing to resume the offensive, concentrating a group of up to twenty battalion tactical groups. In order to improve the tactical situation, he tried to launch an offensive in the directions of the settlements of Barvinkove and Sviatohirsk, but was unsuccessful.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy concentrated its main efforts in the area of ​​the city of Severodonetsk. Under cover of artillery fire, he stormed residential areas in the eastern part of the city. Has partial success, active hostilities continue.

The enemy led the offensive in the directions of the settlements of Bakhmut, Soledar and Lysychansk. Has no success, retreated to previously held positions. The enemy tried to take control of the left bank of the Siversky Donets River and create conditions for its forcing by the main forces of the group.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers used jet and barrel artillery in the areas of Shchurove and Brusivka.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia areas. Mortar, barrel and jet artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Pisky, Mykolaivka, Poltavka and Pokrovske settlements.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is defending, in some areas trying to regain lost ground, carried out artillery fire, and intensified air reconnaissance.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction has not changed significantly. No signs of enemy offensive formations were found.

The main efforts of enemy naval groups in the Black Sea and Azov maritime zones have focused on isolating combat areas and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern Black Sea," the statement said.

Forced mobilization of civilians continues in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. Threatening criminal responsibility, the command of the occupying forces is trying to make up for the losses of units they suffered in the fighting against the defenders of Ukraine.

According to available information, the command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation is taking measures to intensify reconnaissance and sabotage activities in Ukraine. To this end, the recruitment and training of mercenaries for the formation of sabotage and reconnaissance groups with their subsequent activities in Ukraine. Preference is given to residents and former residents of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts who are fluent in the Ukrainian language," the General Staff said.