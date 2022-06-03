Viber was banned in occupied territories of Donbas

Since June 3, the so-called DPR and LPR groups have temporarily restricted access to the Viber messenger in certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Novosti Donbassa".

The LPR group said it was "a response to the increasing use of the service as part of the enemy's military infrastructure to obtain geolocation data and locate our critical military-civilian infrastructure."

Illegal armed groups of the ORLO claim that with the help of Viber, the Ukrainian military is calculating the targets. The militants did not explain exactly how the messenger was used for military purposes.

Read more: Second filtration prison was discovered near Mariupol - Andryushchenko. MAP

In addition, the Viber messenger was also temporarily banned on the territory of the ORDO - such a "decision" was signed by the leader of the "DPR" militants Denis Pushilin on June 3.

The "resolution" states that the decision was made allegedly to avoid the dissemination of illegal information, inaccurate information of a civil and military nature, direct threats to recipients from unidentified senders, propaganda of violence, information and psychological pressure, dissemination of sites and programs that may lead to leaks personal data, illegal fraud, disclosure of information about the geolocation of the user through the distribution of malicious software or phishing programs, as well as to prevent threats to life and health of citizens.

Earlier, L/DPR groups blocked access to Facebook and Instagram in the territory under their control. Access to Facebook and Instagram was also banned in Russia. The Kremlin called Meta an "extremist organization."

Read more: Mariupol residents will have to renovate their own housing - occupiers