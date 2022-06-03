Ukraine is ready to resume exports with guarantees that Russian Federation will not use trade route to attack Odessa - Kuleba

Ukraine is ready to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of exports with guarantees from Russia that it will not use the trade route to attack Odessa.

This was stated in Twіtter by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Ukraine is ready to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of exports from the port of Odessa. The question is how to make sure that Russia does not use the trade route to attack Odessa. There are no guarantees from Russia yet. We are looking for solutions together with the UN and partners," he wrote.

