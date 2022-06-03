Switzerland allows Germany to transfer "Leopard" tanks to Ukraine

Switzerland has allowed the German side to transfer Leopard combat tanks to Ukraine. There may be 42 units of military equipment.

this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to tagesanzeiger.ch.

Germany has received permission to transfer "Leopard" tanks from the Swiss Army's former stockpiles. The Swiss Federal Ministry of Defense, Civil Defense and Sport notes that Berlin is free to make the relevant decision at its own discretion.

The publication notes that in 2010-2011 Switzerland handed over 42 of these tanks to the German manufacturer Rheinmetall. But the 120 mm guns, multiple launch rocket launchers, machine guns, on-board communication systems and other equipment were previously removed from them. These components remained as spare parts for the rest of the "Leopard" tanks.

