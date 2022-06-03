In Donbass, 9 attacks were repelled, 1 tank, 1 artillery system, 8 armored vehicles and 3 drones were destroyed on June 3 - JFO press center

Joint Forces grouping continues to conduct a defensive operation in a certain area of responsibility in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

The report notes: "Along the entire defense belt, the enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

The occupiers shelled more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 26 civilian facilities, including: 25 residential buildings and power lines. Four civilians (including one child) were killed and three others were injured as a result of this shelling.

Ukrainian defenders the Joint Forces grouping repelled 9 enemy attacks today. There is still a battle going on at one location.

Our brave soldiers are inflicting damage to the Russian invaders in manpower and equipment.

Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping destroyed: 1 tank; 1 artillery system; 6 armored combat vehicles; 2 special armored vehicles; 3 pieces of automotive equipment.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down a cruise missile, one "Eleron" tactical reconnaissance drone and two "Orlan-10" drones.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the invasion of Russian occupants!"

