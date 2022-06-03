News • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

Territorial defense fighter jumped on Russian tank and blew it up with grenade. VIDEO

A video has appeared on the Internet showing a Ukrainian soldier from the territorial defense jumping on a tank of the Russian occupiers and blowing it up.

According to Censor.NЕТ, footage of this is posted by social networks users.

"Kamyshevakha village. A Territorial defense fighter jumped onto a Russian tank and threw a grenade inside," the report says.

