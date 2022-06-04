On June 3, aviation destroyed more than 20 pieces of equipment and air defense units shot down missile and 3 drones, - Air Forces

The Air Forces Command released the results of its units on June 3.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Command.

The message notes: "Today, June 3, the strike aircraft of the Air Forces destroyed more than 20 units of armored combat vehicles, destroyed the occupants' fortified positions in various directions, and destroyed the enemy's manpower. Units of the anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed an air-to-surface-59 missile, and the air defence of the Ground Forces hit three UAVs of the occupants.

The report also notes that "since February 24, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukrainian territory, Su-25 and Su-24m attack aircraft and bombers of the Air Forces of Ukraine have carried out over a thousand air raids on the Rashist convoys, accumulations of equipment and personnel, and logistics centers.

Hundreds of vehicles, crossings, fuel and lubricants supply points, manpower and other important facilities were destroyed".

