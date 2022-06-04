During June 3, 19 occupants, 3 SAU, 1 howitzer and ammunition depot were destroyed in South direction - OC South

Operational Command "South" released information on the current operational situation in the Southern direction on June 3.

The message noted: "For 100 days of confronting the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Rashists, the defense forces in the South of our state continue to beat the enemy and hold their positions.

Not succeeding in advancing by land, the enemy launched an air strike by a pair of Ka-52 helicopters against our positions. There were no losses.

In turn, our Air Force with two Su-25s attacked enemy concentrations near Ivanovka in the Kherson region. Army aviation struck two more enemy concentrations near Soldatskyi and Davydov Brid.

In some communities of Kherson region, mobile communications and Internet of Ukrainian mobile operators have been restored. Also, mobile communications are partially in the de-occupied territories of the region: in Kochubeyevska and Novovorontsovska territorial communities.

The occupants fear the resistance that is growing among the local population of the Kherson region. Local residents continue to resist. Flags, motivational inscriptions and "messages" for the occupiers appear every day in the regional center, and postcards are distributed.

The leadership of the occupation authorities move around with large numbers of guards, in bulletproof vests, in armored cars. There is fear for their lives. Therefore, up to 4 high-powered self-propelled guns of the "Pion" type were also pulled up to the area of Kherson.

3 missile ships and 1 submarine, as well as 5 LHDs are in the Black Sea to carry out combat missions. It was from the submarine that the enemy launched missiles in the direction of Crimea.

One cruise missile was shot down over the sea in Odessa region, another 3 cruise missiles were accurately shot down by our units over Mykolaiv region.

On Mykolaiv itself, the enemy in the morning fired barrel-launched heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Thanks to quality explanatory work and thoughtful evacuation of civilians, there were no casualties.

Rocket and artillery units of the defense forces destroyed 19 Rashists, an "Msta-B" howitzer, 3 "Hyacinth-S" self-propelled guns and an ammunition depot during the execution of firing tasks, other losses are being specified.

In the Odessa region, the defense forces systematically carry out counterintelligence and other preventive measures to ensure the security of the region. Do not spread information about training and other actions, about the relocation of units providing your protection.

