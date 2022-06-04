Enemy evacuates up to 100 pieces of damaged military equipment in Slobozhansky direction, - AFU General Staff

Fighting continues in the Slobozhansky direction, the Russian invaders are evacuating damaged weapons and military equipment - up to 100 units.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Facebook as of 6:00 a.m. June 4 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the one hundred and first days of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion have begun.

The Russian invaders do not stop their offensive in the Eastern operating zone and continue to launch missile and air strikes against military and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

The enemy was not active in the Siversk direction. In order to reinforce certain sections of the border and restrain the actions of our troops, the enemy continues to retain units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Fighting continues in the Slobozhansky direction. A column of equipment with fuel and ammunition is moving in the direction of Shipovato settlement. Damaged weapons and military equipment (up to 100 items) are being evacuated in the opposite direction.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the occupiers are focused on maintaining the occupied borders. Intense fire continues on the units of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Hluboke, Ruski Tyshky, Stary Saltiv and Cherkasy Tyshky. The enemy fired a missile at a transport infrastructure facility near the town of Mokhnach.

In the Slavyansk direction, in order to reduce the combat potential of our troops, the enemy launched artillery attacks on Grushuvakha, Tetyanivka and Dibrvino settlements. Conducted an assault in the direction of Bogorodichne, with no success. Conducted unsuccessful offensive in the direction of Virnopillya settlement, suffered losses.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is bombarding our troops' positions along the entire line of contact with mortars, barreled and rocket-propelled artillery. It uses operational-tactical and army aviation.

The main efforts are concentrated in the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

With the support of artillery, the enemy is conducting assault actions in Severodonetsk, strengthened the grouping at the expense of the mobilization reserve of the 2nd Army Corps, and fighting continues in the city.

The occupants carried out an offensive in the direction of Ustinivka, with no success.

In the Bakhmut direction, supported by artillery, the enemy conducts an offensive, there is no success, according to the results of the fire from Ukrainian units, withdrew.

In the Avdiivka and Kurakhivka directions the enemy conducts restraining and diversionary actions.

In the Lyman direction, near the village of Stary Karavan, the occupants are trying to take control of the section of the left bank of the Siversky Donets River.

The rate of advance of enemy units during combat operations in the Donetsk direction is low due to physical exhaustion of personnel and low moral and psychological state.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy conducts a position defense and attempts to fire on our units.

The invaders are afraid of the resistance of the local population, increasing in particular in the Kherson region. The occupant leadership is moving around with a large number of guards, wearing body armor, in armored vehicles. Local residents continue to demonstrate total resistance.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction, as well as in the Black Sea and Azov Sea operational zones, has not changed significantly.

There are three carriers of sea-launched cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type in readiness to use missile weapons in the Black Sea.

"In the past 24 hours, 9 enemy attacks were repelled in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 1 tank, 1 artillery system, 6 armored combat vehicles, 2 special armored vehicles and 3 units of automotive equipment were destroyed. Anti-aircraft defense units shot down a cruise missile, an "Eleron" tactical reconnaissance UAV and two "Orlan-10" UAVs," the General Staff reported.