In Odessa region missile strike hit territory of agricultural enterprise, two casualties - OC "South"

This morning an air-launched cruise missile struck the territory of the Odessa region.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South", іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to the telegram channel of the Odessa City Council "Оdessa. Оfficial".

As noted, strategic aviation aircrafts launched X-59.

"The territory of an agricultural enterprise and warehouses were affected. The fire was promptly extinguished by rescuers. Preliminarily, 2 casualties. An investigative and operational group is working at the site," the message says.

