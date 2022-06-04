Russia's successes in Donbass are due to combination of air and artillery strikes, - British intelligence

Russian aviation strikes with both guided and unguided munitions. Unguided munitions destroy populated areas everywhere and cause significant civilian fatalities.

This is stated in the daily summary of intelligence of Great Britain, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia's inability to suppress or destroy Ukrainian strategic air defenses in the early days of the conflict limited its ability to provide tactical air support for ground maneuvers, which contributed to the failure of the advance on Kyiv," the British Defense Ministry recalls.

Subsequently, Russia predominantly struck with air- and surface-launched cruise missiles to impede the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and supplies. The Russians exhausted their stockpile of high-precision guided missiles, but were not successful.

"With a shift in operational focus to the Donbass, Russia was able to increase its use of tactical aviation to support its creeping advance, combining airstrikes and massive artillery fire. The combined use of air and artillery strikes has been a key factor in Russia's recent tactical successes in the region," the review said.

At the same time, according to the British Defense Ministry, the widespread use of unguided munitions has led to widespread destruction of settlements in the Donbass and has almost certainly caused significant collateral damage and civilian casualties.