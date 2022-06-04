Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 31,050 people, 210 aircraft, 175 helicopters, 1,376 tanks and 3,379 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian troops that have invaded Ukraine continue to suffer casualties. As of the morning of June 4, enemy personnel losses totaled approximately 31.050.
This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to AFU General Staff рress center.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 04.06 are approximate:
personnel - about 31050 (+100) eliminated,
tanks - 1376 (+9) units,
armored combat vehicles - 3379 (+13) units,
artillery systems - 680 (+5) units,
MLRS - 207 (+0) units,
air defence - 95 (+0) units,
aircraft - 210 (+0) units,
helicopters - 175 (+0) units,
operational-tactical UAVs - 540 (+5),
cruise missiles - 122 (+1),
ships/boats - 13 (+0) units,
vehicles and tankers - 2337 (+8) units,
special equipment - 52 (+1).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Zaporizhzhya direction. Data is being verified," the AFU General Staff noted.