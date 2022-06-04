On one of Kherson's beaches, three people exploded on Russian mine

Russians booby-trapped the Black Sea coast in the village of Lazurne. Three local residents died as a result of an enemy mine explosion.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress cervice of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, members of the Russian Armed Forces, in violation of the requirements of the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons, planted mines along the Black Sea coast in the settlement of Lazurne. On June 3, 2022, three civilians on the local beach near the "Parus" resort exploded on the enemy's mines. They all died from the devastating explosion on the spot.

Urgent investigative actions are currently being carried out in criminal proceedings aimed at a prompt, complete and impartial investigation of the circumstances of the offense. A pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder is ongoing.

"Be careful and cautious, do not expose yourself to danger!" - law enforcement officers once again draw the attention of citizens that the occupiers insidiously mine forests, beaches and other areas of Kherson region.