Soldiers of Air Command "South" shot down enemy reconnaissance and strike drone "Forpost"

On June 4, soldiers of the South Air Command shot down an enemy reconnaissance and strike UAV "Forpost".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the public relations service of the Air Command "South".

"On June 4, soldiers of the South Air Command recorded another downed enemy reconnaissance and strike UAV "Forpost". The air target, which performed the task of reconnaissance of the Black Sea coast, fell helplessly into the Black Sea. Destroy the enemy and his plans! Glory to Ukraine!" the message reads.

