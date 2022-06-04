"Take shovels and go like infantry, die", - occupiers complain about inhuman treatment of officers. AUDIO

The invaders complain to their relatives about the inhuman treatment of officers and poor conditions of service.

This follows from the interception of a telephone conversation between the occupier and his relatives in Russia, which was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The aggressor complains that the Russians are shooting at each other all the time.

"There is nothing left of the infantry at all. They shoot at each other all the time… There our two tanks clashed, two hundreds, three hundreds. Here it is always constant… even our artillery sometimes covers our infantry," he says.

The occupier also mentions the crimes of his "colleague" who raped a 15-year-old girl in a nearby village. And he complains about the bad attitude of officers towards soldiers. ￼

"Our regiment commander is the same. When our combat vehicles exploded, he said: take your shovels and go like infantry. Die, said the commander," the occupier complained.