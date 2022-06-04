During day, 60 Russian occupiers, two ammunition depots, 34 units of racist equipment were destroyed - Operational and Tactical Group "East"
On June 4, Ukrainian artillery destroyed 60 Russian occupiers, two ammunition depots, 34 units of equipment, and an enemy command and control post in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group East.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the OTG "East" page on Facebook.
"On June 4, our artillery made a fire impression on the accumulation of personnel and equipment of the Russian fascist troops, and two ammunition depots and a command and control post were also destroyed.
Enemy losses are: personnel - 60, armored personnel carriers - 1, armored car - 1, - 2, artillery tractor - 26, fuel tanks - 1, UAV - 3 ", - it is said in the message.