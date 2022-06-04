Demining in Ukraine may take up to 10 years, - Monastyrskyi

It may take up to 10 years for full demining of the territory of Ukraine.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrskyi stated this during the opening of the exhibition "Security Center", Censor.NET reports with reference to the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Telegram.

Today, on June 4, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine visited the opening of the exposition of the SES of Ukraine "Security Center". This exhibition launches the program of preventive education of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on mine safety for Ukrainian children and their parents.

The Minister said that currently, as a result of a full-scale invasion of the Russian army into Ukraine, about 300,000 square kilometers have been mined and contaminated with unexploded ordnance. This is half of the territory of Ukraine. Demining on such a scale will take 5-7 or even 10 years.

He noted that since the beginning of the war, the SES pyrotechnics have neutralized almost 130,000 munitions, including almost 2,000 bombs, and inspected (cleared) an area of ​​almost 30,000 square kilometers.