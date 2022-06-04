Pentagon chief Austin will hold next Rammstein meeting on Ukraine's defense

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced a series of international visits.

He reported about it on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

Austin's trip will begin on Tuesday, June 7. He will first visit Singapore and Thailand. "After that, I am going to Brussels to hold the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in a format with personal presence. Defense ministers from around the world will discuss the current situation in Ukraine in connection with the unprovoked Russian invasion," said Lloyd Austin.

He will also take part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers during this visit.

"Among other things, we will discuss applications for the accession of Sweden and Finland and continue our dialogue on responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," he added.

The head of the Pentagon did not specify the date of the meeting, but from old announcements, it is known that it is scheduled for June 15.