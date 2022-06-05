Russia regularly "shoots down" planes of Armed Forces, Ukraine simply didn't have so many of them, - mass media

On June 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense once again announced the downing of a Ukrainian military transport plane near Odesa.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the BBC, this is the third similar statement in the last month and a half. The previous ones were on May 26 and April 17.

The Russian Ministry of Defense does not publish any evidence of such hits.

In total, according to the defense agency of the aggressor country, since the beginning of the war, Russia has "destroyed" 187 Ukrainian aircraft.

Read more: On June 4, air defense forces destroyed plane of occupiers Su-34, helicopter Ka-52, and 4 cruise missiles "Caliber" - Air Force of Armed Forces

It should be noted that, according to the international think tank Global Firepower, as of 2021, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had a total of 172 aircraft.

Russia's Defense Ministry does not specify which Ukrainian planes are regularly shot down in the Odesa region, except that they are military transport.

"We deny it and laugh at it. This is not the first statement of theirs that simply does not come to mind. With such statements, they are trying to compensate their audience for the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in terms of countering enemy aircraft. We are shooting down their helicopters, and planes, destroying Russian missiles in the air," said Sergei Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odessa regional military administration.

Information about the downing of the plane in the Odessa region was also denied by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces.

See more: Enemy aircraft worked over Sumy region, 4 explosions on Sumy region territory - Zhyvytsky. PHOTO

"This is a fake. If you believe their claims, they have already destroyed at least two Ukrainian armies," Yuri Ignat, a spokesman for the command, told BBC News Ukraine.

Bratchuk also points to another circumstance that refutes Russia's claims about downed Ukrainian planes.

According to him, in this region, the Russian Federation does not have the appropriate military air defense equipment to shoot down air targets in the sky over Odessa.