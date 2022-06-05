As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 262 children were lost, more than 467 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of June 5, 2022, more than 729 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 262 children died and more than 467 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 189, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 112, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 53, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 47, Zaporizhia - 29, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region. - 15 ", - it is told in the message.



Thus, on June 3, as a result of an enemy shell hit a house in the town of Horske, Severodonetsk district, Luhansk region, a 13-year-old boy was wounded, incompatible with life.

During the recording of war crimes, it became known that two children were injured in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region.

Due to constant bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,938 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 182 of them were completely destroyed.

Read more: As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine 261 children died, more than 465 were wounded - Prosecutor General's Office