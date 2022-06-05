Putin threatens new shelling of Ukraine: "We will strike at objects which we do not touch yet"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the decision of Western countries to supply Ukraine with additional weapons a "fuss."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

According to him, Russia will draw the appropriate conclusions if the West supplies long-range missiles to Ukraine.

"But if they are and will be delivered, we will draw the appropriate conclusions from this and use our means of destruction, which we have enough to strike at those objects on which we do not yet inflict," Putin said.

