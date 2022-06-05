Occupiers attacked coast of Mykolaiv region, ports, and granaries, - OK "South"

In the morning, the Russian military fired rockets at the Black Sea coast of Mykolayiv, ports, and granaries.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Telegram of the Odessa City Council with reference to the operational command "South".

It is noted that the occupiers launched missiles from the Black Sea and Russia.

The first missiles were launched at night from the Black Sea. At the same time, air defense forces brought down them on approach to the Mykolaiv area. Already at dawn, the occupiers again launched massive missile strikes using aircraft, but even then the air defenses neutralized 2 shells.

Already from the direction of the Black Sea and the territory of Russia, the occupiers used cruise missiles and hit the base of the Black Sea coast of the Mykolaiv region, ports and granaries.

"Such bold actions again reveal the real intentions of the terrorist country - pseudo-care of humanitarian corridors and unblocking ports - this is just an excuse to gain access to Ukraine's maritime infrastructure," the statement said.

Explosions in the Mykolaiv area were heard in Odesa.

