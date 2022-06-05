Hungary persistently continues to water Ukraine with mud and whiten Russia, - Stefanchuk about Kover's statement

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk stressed that Hungary needs to stop living with past problems.

"Regarding the statement of the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Laszlo Kover: the whole democratic world is surprised and surprised not by the statements of President Zelensky, but by the position of Hungary, which persistently continues to pour mud on Ukraine and whiten Russia.

"Unlike the speaker of the Hungarian parliament, we in Ukraine, including the Transcarpathian Hungarians, are confident that Ukraine will win and be rebuilt soon enough," the statement said.

Stefanchuk stressed that Hungary needs to stop living with past problems, fall into personal resentment and hear what Transcarpathian Hungarians are asking for today.

"And this is a weapon with which they can protect their homes from the Russian horde. And there is no need to speculate that these weapons will be used against them, hiding their reluctance to help them - such statements are cynical, shameful, irresponsible. and they are only playing into the hands of the Russian aggressor," the Verkhovna Rada speaker added.

Earlier, Hungarian Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kover said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had "mental problems" because of his manner of demanding support from his partners.

The Foreign Ministry is waiting for a certificate from the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament on his mental health.

