Ukrainians plan to write off debts on loans to property destroyed during war. Bill is already being prepared, - Hetmantsev

A bill is being drafted to write off debts on consumer loans for the purchase of movable and immovable property that was destroyed during the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Chairman of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada Danylo Hetmantsev.

"On behalf of the President, they agreed with the chairman of the National Bank and the Prime Minister to draft a bill on writing off debts on consumer loans for the purchase of movable and immovable property that was destroyed during the hostilities," the statement said.

Hetmantsev noted that the bill will be submitted to the Council next week.

"A person should not pay a debt for a non-existent object," he added.