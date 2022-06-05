Due to shortage of Ukrainian grain in Africa, new wars will break out, - Italian Foreign Minister Di Mayo said

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Mayo believes that the "world bread war has already begun" because of the grain blockade in Ukraine, which prevents many countries from receiving grain, and which risks new conflicts in Africa.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"World War II has already begun, and we must stop it. We risk political instability in Africa, the proliferation of terrorist organizations, coups: this could lead to the grain crisis we are experiencing," Di Mayo said.

He added that Putin "must reach a peace agreement as soon as possible, which also includes a grain agreement, such as a ceasefire agreement that will allow us to evacuate women, civilians and children under Russian bombs in eastern Ukraine."

"30 million tons of grain have been blocked by Russian warships in Ukrainian ports," Di Mayo said, noting that "what we are doing is working to for Russia to unblock wheat exports through Ukrainian ports, because now we ourselves risk that new wars will break out in Africa."

Watch more: As result of Russian aggression 614 buildings are damaged, and 90 are completely destroyed in Dimer in Kyiv region, - head of RMA Kuleba. VIDEO