Putin is afraid to strike nuclear blows, it needs to be reported to our foreign friends, - adviser to head of Ministry of Internal Affairs Denysenko

Adviser to the Interior Minister Vadym Denysenko believes that Putin will never launch a nuclear missile in his life.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Commenting on a statement made by Putin on Sunday in an interview that emerged just after the morning shelling of Kyiv, in which he begins to threaten the world with "adequate answers" if Ukraine is provided with weapons, Denysenko said he believes it is a "really bad signal" for us.

"Because I am very worried that now a number of countries will begin to doubt whether to provide us with weapons or not, when, in what quantities," said the minister's adviser.

According to Denysenko, that is why the diplomatic front is actually becoming one of the determinants for Ukraine in general. He believes Putin is bluffing.

"In my opinion, he is lying - he will never launch a nuclear missile in his life. But, unfortunately, many in the world are quite serious about this lie on Putin's part. He raises the stakes again. And, unfortunately, we have reservations that certain countries, certain leaders may start thinking long enough and discussing whether Putin is telling the truth or not," Denysenko said.

"In fact, he is afraid of making any nuclear strikes. And this must be reported to our foreign friends," he said.

