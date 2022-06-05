FSB admits that Russia is losing information war - CCD

To "properly zombie" the Russian special services created an action plan for propaganda in the occupied territories, which eventually failed.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, Censor.NET informs.

"The FSB of the Russian Federation in the documents recognizes that rospropaganda does not influence the population enough and loses information war", - it is told in the message.

Rospropaganda tried to influence the population as follows:

1. Using the image of "polite people" in 2014 (video, photos with rescued animals, photos with veterans crying from the happiness of reunification, etc.)

2. Video of soldiers who bring peace to people (in the form of new textbooks in schools, medical equipment, etc.)

3. Video of joint actions of Russian and "correct" Ukrainian soldiers against Ukrainian "Nazis and Bandera"

4. Numerous appeals of Ukrainian and Russian veterans to stop Nazism in Ukraine and prevent it in Russia and in the world.

5. "Work" with people who, due to the specifics of their activities, are in contact with a large number of people - teachers, taxi drivers, service workers, etc.

